Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. kills al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen -Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 05:24 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. kills al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen -Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States had killed Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

"Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces," Trump said in a statement. "His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden. Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

One Yemeni government official told Reuters there had been a drone strike in Marib but it was not Raymi who had been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: Most impactful NBA trades

The NBA trade deadline never fails to disappoint. The latest frenzy took place in the hours leading up to Thursdays 3 p.m. ET deadline. A wide-open season that features multiple championship contenders led to a burst of trade activity -- an...

UPDATE 4-Reliance, Chevron defend against U.S. criticism of oil business with Venezuela

Indias Reliance Industries and U.S.-based Chevron Corp on Thursday defended their business with Venezuela from White House criticism, noting that their marketing agreements and operations in the OPEC nation have been approved by Washington....

Soccer-Alba joins Abidal criticism but urges Barca to move on

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba joined captain Lionel Messi in criticising the clubs sporting director Eric Abidal after the team were knocked out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.The quarter-final loss was...

Seven including 3 children died in poisonous gas leak in UP's Sitapur

At least seven people including three children and one woman died after poisonous gas leaked in the Lalpur area on Thursday. A small chemical factory is situated beside another factory. Some labours lived nearby the factory, said Akhilesh T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020