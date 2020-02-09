Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has struck 122 km (75 miles) south of Kokopo in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of about 31.3 km, according to https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us70007lwy/executive to the USGS.

