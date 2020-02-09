Left Menu
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Papua
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 12:03 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea – USGS
Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has struck 122 km (75 miles) south of Kokopo in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of about 31.3 km, according to https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us70007lwy/executive to the USGS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

