Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 2020 Academy Awards; Weinstein rape trial and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 2020 Academy Awards; Weinstein rape trial and more
Weinstein. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories: Inside the $225,000 gift bag for Oscar nominees

An Oscar nomination can open doors to bigger roles and higher pay. This year, it also comes with a cruise on a luxury yacht, cosmetic surgery, and a personal matchmaking service in a gift bag worth more than $225,000. The gift bag, which is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be sent to all 20 acting nominees and the five men nominated for best director, Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company behind the goodie bags, said on Friday.

Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that people's memories can become distorted. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a human memory expert at the University of California, Irvine, told jurors that receiving misinformation about an event, trying to remember it in therapy and discussing it with law enforcement can all distort memory.

Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars

The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season. Here's what to watch for on the red carpet and during the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC television.

'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

The widely panned movie musical "Cats" and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting nominations for their "Cats" roles, in which they were costumed in digitally created fur. Oscar-winner Dench was singled out for "looking suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz," organizers said in a statement announcing this year's nominees.

Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize

Chinese-American director Lulu Wang's movie "The Farewell" won the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, while Adam Sandler was named best actor and made fun of his exclusion from Sunday's Oscars. Sandler was named best actor for playing a jeweler addicted to gambling in "Uncut Gems," and brothers Josh and Benny Safdie were chosen best directors for the film.

War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

Terrifying clown or ageing mobsters? Nostalgia for Tinseltown or the muddy trenches of a century-old war? Hollywood hands out its highest honors on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Cong says it disagrees with SC order on quota in jobs

The Congress on Sunday said it disagreed with the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, and alleged that the rights of SCST communities are under threat during the BJP rule.Addressing a press co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020