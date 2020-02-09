Odd News Roundup: Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...