BRIEF-British Airways Has Announced It Has Cancelled All Its Flights To Beijing And Shanghai Until 1 April Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak- Sky News

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* BRITISH AIRWAYS HAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS CANCELLED ALL ITS FLIGHTS TO BEIJING AND SHANGHAI UNTIL 1 APRIL DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- SKY NEWS Source: http://bit.ly/2SEIB1o Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

