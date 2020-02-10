BRIEF-British Airways Has Announced It Has Cancelled All Its Flights To Beijing And Shanghai Until 1 April Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak- Sky News
BRITISH AIRWAYS HAS ANNOUNCED IT HAS CANCELLED ALL ITS FLIGHTS TO BEIJING AND SHANGHAI UNTIL 1 APRIL DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- SKY NEWS
