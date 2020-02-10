BRIEF-Restaurant Brands CEO Says About 50% Of Co's 1,000 Or So Burger King Locations Are Temporarily Closed In China - Yahoo Finance
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* RESTAURANT BRANDS CEO SAYS ABOUT 50% OF COMPANY'S 1,000 OR SO BURGER KING LOCATIONS ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN CHINA - YAHOO FINANCE Source text - https://yhoo.it/2UEEpB7 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
