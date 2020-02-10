Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 23:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus

An advance team of World Health Organization medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Tedros, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission. It took nearly two weeks to get the green light from the Chinese government on the team, led by Canadian emergency expert Dr. Bruce Aylward.

"Bruce and his colleagues will be working with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions," Tedros told a news conference. "We hope the rest of the team will join them as soon as possible. The team could range between 10 and 15," he said, giving no details on their identities.

There have been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths, he said. Tedros voiced concern at limited incidents, reported by European authorities at the weekend, of person-to-person spread of the virus by people with no history of travel to China.

"In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the United Kingdom today," he said. "The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire. But for now it's only a spark. Our objective remains containment."

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, asked about an international business meeting held at a Singapore hotel on Jan 20-22, said it did not appear to have spread the virus widely. "No, I think it is way too early and much more of an exaggeration to consider the Singapore conference event a 'super-spreading event'," Ryan said.

There are about 40 confirmed cases in Singapore, including 21 associated with import from China and 19 locally acquired with no history of travel, he said. "The Singapore conference cluster has 12 cases associated with it. Those 5 in France, the 3 in Singapore itself, and then (South) Korea, Malaysia and the United Kingdom," Ryan added, noting that those figures were in the single digits.

"So are we not dealing here with a super-spreading event, people are comparing it to the Amoy Gardens or to the Metropole hotel," he said, referring to the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003. Tedros urged countries to take public health measures to help "prevent a bigger fire", adding: "This is a message for the whole world. This is a common enemy that we can only defeat if we do it in unison."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020