People News Roundup: Pele is depressed; Actor Jussie Smollett charged and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Highlights from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to the alleged staging of hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. The indictment, capping a five-month special prosecutor's probe, accuses Smollett, who is black and openly gay, of making four separate false reports to Chicago police related to his account of being the victim of a violent hate crime.

American songwriter Diane Warren wins Sweden's Polar Music Prize

American songwriter Diane Warren, who has penned hits for singers Celine Dion, Cher, and Lady Gaga, was awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize on Tuesday. Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager of the Swedish band ABBA, previous winners include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Elton John, and Metallica.

Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, the defense rests case

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case. Outside the presence of the jury, one of Weinstein's lawyers told Justice James Burke that Weinstein would not be taking the stand in the trial that began in New York on Jan. 6 and is a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.