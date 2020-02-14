Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him weeks after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran's retaliation raised fears of broader regional conflict. Eight of Trump's fellow Republicans joined Democrats to pass the war powers resolution by 55-45. The measure would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force. Rocket hits northern Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties: security sources

A rocket hit a base in northern Iraq that hosts U.S. forces on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said. The base, known as K1 near the city of Kirkuk, is where a U.S. civilian contractor was killed in December in a similar attack, blamed by Washington on Iran-backed militias. UK PM Johnson's meeting with Trump postponed until June: the Sun

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed a trip to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump so he can stay at home to focus on delivering his domestic agenda, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday. The decision to delay the trip would be a further blow to relations between the close allies who are set to begin discussing a trade deal, which Britain hopes will be one of the biggest prizes from its departure from the European Union. Trump sees 'good chance' for accord with Taliban by end of month

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he thinks there is a "good chance" the United States would reach an agreement with the Taliban by the end of February on a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump's comments were the latest indication of significant progress in negotiations that the United States and the Taliban have been holding since December in Qatar. Killing of top Iranian commander will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem: Guards spokesman

The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, the spokesman for the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, according to the Tasnim news agency. Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel: Syrian state TV

Syrian air defenses downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights from Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday. "The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan ... and they were downed before they reached their targets," an army statement said. Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal

Ireland's largest party Fianna Fail will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, it said on Thursday, in a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time. The decision effectively leaves Ireland's two dominant center-right parties - Fianna Fail and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael - with a choice of joining forces or risking an election that could further boost Sinn Fein. Australia's most populous state says fires contained for the first time in nearly six months

Fires across Australia's most populous state are now contained for the first time in nearly six months, authorities said on Friday, as heavy rains aid firefighters and boost some dam levels to their highest in nearly two years. Australia has been battling hundreds of blazes since September in an unusually prolonged summer wildfire season that was fueled by three years of drought, which experts have attributed to climate change. Trump administration taking $3.8 billion more from military for Mexico border wall

The U.S. Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump's campaign for the White House four years ago and bid this year for a second term. Lawmakers said they received a request on Thursday to reprogram more than $3.8 billion from funding for the National Guard and weapons programs, setting the stage for a possible confrontation with Democrats. China reports big rise in coronavirus deaths, WHO sees no 'tip of iceberg'

The Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a fatality. The epidemic has given China's ruling Communist Party one of its sternest challenges in years, constrained the world's second largest economy and triggered a purge of provincial bureaucrats.

