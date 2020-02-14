Left Menu
Philippines: Taiwan travel ban may be lifted after retaliation warning

Philippines: Taiwan travel ban may be lifted after retaliation warning
The Philippines will lift a travel ban it had imposed on visitors from Taiwan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Philippine official and Taiwan's official news agency said on Friday. The move follows a warning by Taipei of possible retaliation against the ban.

The Philippine official told Reuters the decision had been made but declined to be named until the agreement was signed. Taiwan's Central News Agency cited an unnamed source in the Philippines as saying the ban would be lifted.

Taiwan had earlier said it was considering countermeasures if the Philippines did not lift the ban it imposed this week to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had on Thursday rejected the appeal and said that the restriction stays "until the danger persists".

Taiwan is governed entirely separately from China, but Beijing claims the island as its own and the World Health Organization (WHO) clubs its virus cases in the category for China, which has led some countries to impose the same restrictions on Taiwanese as on Chinese citizens. The coronavirus has killed more than 1,380 people, almost all in China.

