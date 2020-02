BRIEF-American Airlines Extends Cancellation Of 737 Max Flights Until Aug. 17 Based On 'Latest Guidance' From Boeing, Regulators -Statement

American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES EXTENDS CANCELLATION OF 737 MAX FLIGHTS UNTIL AUG. 17 BASED ON 'LATEST GUIDANCE' FROM BOEING, REGULATORS -STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

