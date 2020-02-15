Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Europe can win global battle for industrial data, says EU industry chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Europe can win global battle for industrial data, says EU industry chief
"Europe is the world's top industrial continent. The United States has lost much of its industrial know-how in the last phase of globalization. They have to gradually rebuild it. China has added-value handicaps it is correcting," Breton said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Europe may have lost the battle to create digital champions capable of taking on the U.S. and Chinese companies harvesting personal data, but it can win the war of industrial data, Europe's industry policy chief said on Saturday. Vast troves of data from how fast we drive our cars to how much time a robot needs to churn out products will open a new front in the battle for digital dominance, said Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner in charge of the bloc's single market.

Alarmed by the dominance of U.S. and Chinese tech companies such as Google, Amazon or Huawei, the European Commission is leaving behind the "laissez-faire" attitude of the early 2000s and ratcheting up regulatory pressure to protect its businesses. The new approach will be on display on Wednesday when Breton unveils the bloc's new data and artificial intelligence strategy.

"We're entering a new phase. The battle for industrial data starts now, and the main battlefield will be Europe," Breton, a former French finance minister, told Reuters in an interview. Breton said the EU had a unique opportunity to win the next phase of the digital revolution centered on the harvesting, management, and analysis of data from factories, transport, energy, and healthcare.

"Europe is the world's top industrial continent. The United States has lost much of its industrial know-how in the last phase of globalization. They have to gradually rebuild it. China has added-value handicaps it is correcting," Breton said. "But the bulk of the industrial value chain, from large groups to SMEs, is based in Europe today. That's why all eyes are on Europe right now," he added.

MORE ASSERTIVE

The commissioner, who was speaking from the Munich security conference where he met the chief executive of Microsoft before meeting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels on Monday, is keen for Europe to take a more assertive approach.

"In this sector, tomorrow's winners won't necessarily be today's winners," he said, adding that the big cloud platforms that exist today will probably be replaced by more decentralized and secure "mini-clouds". A former CEO of French IT giant Atos and telecoms group Orange, Breton said the European Commission would unveil a three-pronged approach on Wednesday, consisting of tighter regulations, infrastructure investment, and sector-specific strategies.

Reuters exclusively reported on Jan 29 a 25-page draft document outlining the measures to create a single market in data, that could still be tweaked ahead of the Feb. 19 presentation. It will include an array of new rules covering cross-border data use, data interoperability, and standards.

The document also proposes scrapping competition rules which hinder data sharing and possibly introducing rules to prevent large online platforms from unilaterally imposing conditions for access. Europe will remain open to non-European companies but wants to use the heft of its industrial base to set its own rules before other continents do, Breton said.

"Europe is not naive, it can very well see what's going on. That's why we have to organize ourselves now, including when it comes to the deployment of the first 5G networks," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...

A's acquire RHP Smith from Giants

The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Burch Smith on Saturday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, who had designated the pitcher for assignment Monday. Smith, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in 10 appearances with the Giants last season afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020