Tokyo marathon to cancel entries from general public - Tokyo Shimbun

Tokyo marathon organizers have decided to cancel entries from the general public for the event scheduled on March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday.

About 38,000 people from the general public were scheduled to run in the event, Japan's biggest marathon, the paper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.