Carnival incident was attack but no clues it was politically motivated crime - police to media

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:50 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:50 IST
Germany's Bild newspaper cited a police spokesman as saying he assumed an incident in which a car drove into a carnival parade on Monday was an attack but there were no indications that it was a politically motivated crime.

The spokesman said some of the people injured were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Bild cited the president of Frankfurt's police force as saying more than 30 people had been injured, including seven seriously.

