Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ride-hailing increases emissions, contributes to climate pollution -study

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Ride-hailing increases emissions, contributes to climate pollution -study

Ride-hailing services are increasing carbon emissions, with such trips creating more pollution than comparable private car rides and drawing passengers away from public transportation, according to a study released on Tuesday that examined the impact on seven U.S. cities. The report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-profit advocacy group, called on companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to electrify their fleets, increase the share of pooled rides and improve connections to public transit hubs.

Several studies over the past two years have found that ride-hailing contributes to growing inner-city congestion, with fewer people taking public transportation and no decrease in private car ownership. The study represents the first attempt to quantify the pollution created by ride-hailing. Researchers found that, on average, a solo ride-hailing trip emits nearly 50% more carbon dioxide than one in a private vehicle.

Uber in a statement did not comment on the report but said it wanted to be part of the solution to address climate change by working with cities, adding that it would continue to promote pooled trips and other means of transportation. Lyft in a statement said the report made misleading claims about ride-hailing, with the company encouraging shared rides and electric vehicles.

Both companies run a fleet of electric scooters and bikes and have begun integrating public transit information into their apps. They also promote vehicle electrification in some cities. A pooled ride-hailing trip, during which multiple passengers share one car, emits nearly the same amount as a private car ride, according to the study. Currently only 15% of all U.S. ride-hailing trips are shared, Tuesday's study found.

While cars in ride-hailing fleets are newer and provide greater fuel efficiency than the overall vehicle fleet, the uptick in emissions is the result of significant time drivers spend "dead-heading" without a passenger. Time spent waiting for and driving toward a pickup accounts for about 42% of all ride-hail driving activity, on average.

The researchers analyzed public data from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington and incorporated findings from other research papers, including a study commissioned by Uber and Lyft last year. Ride-hailing also emits nearly 70% more carbon dioxide than trips that passengers would have otherwise taken by bus, train, bike or walking, the study found, based on consumer surveys.

Uber and Lyft have said studies routinely overstate their role, with the bulk of traffic caused by private and commercial vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. health secretary Azar says more coronavirus cases likely, seeks more funding

U.S. Health and Human Services HHS Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday there will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the United States, and he asked a Senate subcommittee to approve 2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak after pro...

FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as Fed rate cut expectations rise

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year to relieve pressure on the economy caused by Chinas coronavirus outbreak. The dollar rose last week to its highest level in...

Trump, Modi ask Pak to not allow its territory to launch terror attacks

In a strong message, India and the US on Tuesday asked Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terror attacks and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. A joint statement covering variou...

UPDATE 4-Austria seals off Innsbruck hotel after reporting first two coronavirus cases

Austria reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and sealed off a hotel in the Alpine tourist hub of Innsbruck where one of the infected people works, in an effort to contain the outbreak.The infected people are an Italian cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020