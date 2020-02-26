Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas -U.S. official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 03:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 03:49 IST
Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas -U.S. official

Donors and aid groups are planning to suspend humanitarian aid to areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis in the coming months if the group does not stop hindering the delivery of assistance, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Aid agency sources told Reuters earlier this month that Houthi authorities in northern Yemen were obstructing efforts to get food and other help to those in need, to an extent that was no longer tolerable, and that operations would be scaled down. The senior U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed those plans.

"Each donor and implementer is drawing up plans on how to, what to do if the Houthis do not change their behavior on the ground," the official said. "The plans involve suspending a lot of assistance programs with exceptions for truly life saving programs feeding sick children and things like that." "Everyone's looking at a timeline of a month or two ... That's the point at which different implementers will start to suspend some of the programs," the official said.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis and says millions of people are on the verge of starvation. The world body did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was planning to suspend some operations to Houthi-controlled areas. Aid agencies have for the past year publicly and privately complained of worsening operating conditions, lack of travel permits and other access restrictions.

"It can't be tolerated anymore," the State Department official said. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition has fought to restore Hadi.

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the Security Council adopted a resolution to extend targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on the Houthis for another year. Thirteen countries voted in favor and Russia and China abstained because they said the text was not balanced. In the resolution the council expressed "serious concern at the devastating humanitarian situation in Yemen and all instances of undue hindrances to the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance, including the recent interference in aid operations in Houthi-controlled areas."

The United States and other Western powers have long-accused Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthis. Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations. "Not only does Iran continue supplying weapons to the Houthis, but they are also increasing the sophistication of these weapons," U.S. diplomat Rodney Hunter told the Security Council on Tuesday. (Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Food giant Nestle delays all business trips over virus

Zurich, Feb 26 AFP Swiss food giant Nestle, owner of KitKat and Nespresso, on Tuesday said it was postponing all business trips until March 15 at the earliest because of the new coronavirus epidemic. We have asked all of our employees world...

UPDATE 1-Four Slovenian parties agree on a future government coalition

The center-right Slovenian Democratic Party SDS, led by former prime minister Janez Jansa, late on Tuesday agreed on a future government coalition with three other parties, the four parties said. The SDS formed a majority coalition with the...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro gets the Rio samba parade treatment

Brazils top samba schools have peppered the countrys annual carnival celebrations with a sizzling fusion of music, dance and costumes, and plenty of jabs at far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The last six of Rio de Janeiros 13 top samba sc...

UPDATE 1-Algeria announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

Algeria has reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, an Italian man who arrived in the country on Feb. 17 and has been put into isolation.The case was announced by the health minister, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020