Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:30 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Placido Domingo apologizes after union finds he sexually harassed women

Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the women who have accused him of sexual harassment on Tuesday after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers. One of the most feted and powerful opera stars of the modern era, Domingo said in a statement he had spent several months reflecting on the allegations made by his musical colleagues. British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when the incident took place. Duffy, 35, who had big hits with single "Mercy" in 2008 and her debut album "Rockferry," wrote in an Instagram post that she was "ok and safe now" but said it had taken her time to recover from the ordeal. 'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" film has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, movie studio Paramount Pictures said on Monday. Filming was due to have started on Monday in Venice, where the final two days of the lagoon city's annual Carnival festival was canceled on Sunday. New coronavirus cases climbed above 220 on Monday as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease's spread. Testimony alleging past Weinstein sexual assaults bolstered difficult case

In order to secure the rape and sexual assault convictions that will send Harvey Weinstein to prison, prosecutors called a parade of witnesses who portrayed the former Hollywood producer as a man who abused his power to prey on younger women. Called as "prior bad act" witnesses, these women with no connection to the attacks at the center of the case were nonetheless critical in persuading the jury to reject Weinstein's argument his encounters were consensual, legal experts said. Weinstein upbeat at Manhattan hospital after sex crimes conviction, lawyer says

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was in good spirits on Tuesday, as he accepted visitors while under police guard at a Manhattan hospital, his lawyer said, despite having been convicted a day earlier of sexual assault and rape. Weinstein had been expected to move to New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex following the verdict, but was admitted late Monday night to Bellevue Hospital a few miles away. 'Call me Harry,' says informal UK prince as he starts last round of royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note on Wednesday, making it clear the audience listening to his speech on sustainable travel in Edinburgh should simply call him Harry. Queen Elizabeth's grandson and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they will step down from their duties as senior royals next month to spend more time in North America. Berlinale film shows sister exploring the limits of grief

Swiss directors Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond were guided by their experience of losing their own mothers in creating a "My Little Sister", the tale of a woman's struggle to support her twin brother through his terminal illness. Set in Berlin and the Swiss Alps, the film stars Nina Hoss as Lisa, a wife and mother of two driven to the brink while trying to juggle her family and work with the emotional and physical challenge of caring for her brother. 'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA

Some of the more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said on Tuesday they are looking to the disgraced producer's trial in Los Angeles to build on what they called a seismic shift in attitudes signaled by his conviction in New York. A day after a New York jury found Weinstein, 67, guilty of rape and sexual assault - in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement - a dozen women held an emotional news conference in Los Angeles. Berlin documentary explores value of work in Germany's struggling car industry

Disruptions in Germany's car industry are eroding job security and national identity, with the most vulnerable drawing more self-respect from work than the wealthy, the director of a documentary screening at this year's Berlin Film Festival said. The German documentary "Automotive" explores the value of work in the age of automation and digitization, with low-skilled workers struggling to keep their jobs in Germany's mighty automobile industry. Saint Laurent mixes tweed with fetish-style catsuits for Paris show

Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent juxtaposed staid tweed jackets with fetish-style catsuits when it showed its winter collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. At times though, the dramatic setting for the catwalk show threatened to upstage the clothes: the models paraded through a cavernous, pitch-black space, each one bathed in a circle of light from floodlights.

