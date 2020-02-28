At least 210 people have died from coronavirus in Iran -BBC Persian

At least 210 people have died from coronavirus in Iran, in various cities, as of Thursday night, BBC Persian reported on Friday, citing hospital sources.

An Iranian health ministry spokesman said on Friday that 34 people have died in Iran of coronavirus so far and that 388 are infected.

