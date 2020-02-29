Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Waiter, there's a fly in my waffle: Belgian researchers try out insect butter

Belgian waffles may be about to become more environmentally friendly. Scientists at Ghent University in Belgium are experimenting with larva fat to replace butter in waffles, cakes and cookies, saying using grease from insects is more sustainable than dairy produce. Biting passengers on flight is no reason for cash compensation delay: EU court adviser

Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. Such incidents were "extraordinary circumstances," Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court.

