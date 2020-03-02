Left Menu
Violence in Afghanistan probably won't go to zero - U.S. general

  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:41 IST
The top U.S. general said on Monday that it was unlikely that violence in Afghanistan would go down to zero days after the United States and Islamist Taliban signed an accord.

"It is probably not going to zero... to think it is going to go down to zero immediately, that is probably not going to be the case," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during a press conference on Monday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, at the same press conference, said that the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan would go down to 8,600 troops, and that the United States would then stop and assess the situation.

