Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  Updated: 05-03-2020 02:26 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 02:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Chanel swaps skirts for jodhpurs at Paris Fashion Week

Loose, studded trousers split open at the sides and jodhpur-style looks took center stage at Chanel on Tuesday, as models walked in twos and threes down a vast mirrored floor that served as a runway at one of Paris Fashion Week's last big shows. While social media stars and professional buyers from China have largely been absent during the last 10 days of fashion presentations due to the coronavirus epidemic, other celebrities and bloggers have flocked in. Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with "Onward." Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies and centaurs, the story is deeply personal for writer and director Dan Scanlon. Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. "You say it best when you say nothing at all," Instagram user Gweezilla commented on Keating's post, referring to his hit song made famous by the romantic comedy film "Notting Hill". James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions. The release of Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007, being distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, will be postponed from the start of April until November, producers said. Coronavirus fears derail London events, concerns raised on Bond film release

The disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus has reached the British entertainment industry, with events axed and concerns raised over the timing of the new Bond film. Walt Disney has canceled some events planned to promote the European launch of its channel Disney+, a competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime which will show "The Mandalorian" , the latest in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise. Weather reports from Greta Thunberg as cult UK show 'Spitting Image' returns

British satirical puppet show "Spitting Image" returns this autumn, caricaturing a new generation of public figures to rival past stalwarts from Margaret Thatcher to Ronald Reagan. The original TV show ran from 1984 to 1996, lampooning Queen Elizabeth as a middle-aged housewife, her son Prince Charles as a hapless victim of his growing ears and then prime minister Thatcher as a tyrannical boss calling her cabinet "the vegetables". Recording Academy fires first female CEO, alleging misconduct

The organizers of the Grammy Awards said on Monday they fired the chief executive they had placed on administrative leave in January. Recording Academy Chief Executive and President Deborah Dugan was placed on leave just five months after taking the helm as the organization's first female president and pledging to bring more diversity to the body, whose members vote on the highest prizes in the music industry. Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989." Louis Vuitton's clash of styles wraps up Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton wrapped up Paris Fashion week on Tuesday with a mix-up of retro-chic, sporty and futuristic looks set to a baroque soundtrack sung by a choir in costume. Plunged into darkness, the audience inside the Louvre's Court Carree gasped as the curtain rose to reveal a terraced backdrop with hundreds of singers dressed in period costumes from the 15th century to the 1950s.

