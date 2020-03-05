Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, faced a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial. After entering the courtroom, Durst, 76, walked very slowly to his seat at the defense table. He wore a navy blue blazer and a white button-down shirt, his hair disheveled and a bright green hearing aid tucked behind his ear. Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

