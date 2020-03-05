Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak reports 6th coronavirus case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:00 IST
Pak reports 6th coronavirus case

Pakistan on Thursday reported a fresh case of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to six, a media report said. The patient was identified as a 69-year-old man residing in Karachi's District East, Dawn reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed officials to trace and test all those who have been in contact with the patient, it said. So far, no coronavirus related death has been reported in Pakistan.

Sindh and Balochistan province have already closed their schools and college after the deadly virus surfaced in the country. Pakistan has also closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan, and authorities have screened 7,60,000 people for the novel coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of the Coronavirus Emergency Core Group in Islamabad on Thursday, Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said over 7,60,000 people entering the country were checked at various entry points. "The federal and provincial governments, as well as other institutions, are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people," he said.

The novel virus reportedly first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,200 lives globally. The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would pay the price if they rule in favor of abortion restrictio...

PENPIX-Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed and his former wife Princess Haya

A British judge has ruled that Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. His conclusions followed a series of court ...

ANALYSIS-Fragile safety net leaves U.S. economy vulnerable to coronavirus hit

The spreading coronavirus outbreak poses a double-barreled threat to U.S. workers who face not only the prospect of lost wages if they are forced to stay home during a quarantine but also a fragile safety net to fall back on during such a c...

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened former wife- UK judge

Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge has ruled. Judge Andrew McFarlane said he accepted as prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020