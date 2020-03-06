Katyusha rockets fired towards Green Zone in Iraqi capital - sources

At least two Katyusha rockets were fired late on Thursday towards the heavily fortified Green Zone, which is housing the U.S. embassy and other missions, in the Iraqi capital, police sources said.

One rocket landed near the entrance of the Green Zone the other near the Turkish embassy, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.