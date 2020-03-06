Left Menu
Islamic state claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 27 -AMAQ

  • Cairo
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:25 IST
Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 27 people, the group's Amaq news agency reported on Friday on its telegram channel.

The group claimed they killed and injured 150 people, without providing evidence. The Afghan health ministry said at least 27 were killed and 55 injured.

It was the first major attack on the Afghan capital since the United States reached an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops.

