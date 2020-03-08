Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Madeira Islands in Portugal – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Madeira Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.11 miles), according to https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/earthquake.php?id=836528 to EMSC.

