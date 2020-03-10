Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, his agent said on Monday. His wife, producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020."

