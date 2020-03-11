BRIEF-Japan, S.Korea Agree To Continue Dialogue To Resolve Pending Issues Including Japan's Export Curbs - S.Korea's Trade Ministry
South Korea's trade ministry: * JAPAN, S.KOREA AGREE TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE TO RESOLVE PENDING ISSUES INCLUDING JAPAN'S EXPORT
* S.KOREA, JAPAN TO HOLD NEXT ROUND OF TALKS IN S.KOREA * S.KOREA, JAPAN GAVE POSITIVE REVIEWS OF PLANS FOR STRONGER EXPORT MANAGEMENT
