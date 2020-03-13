BRIEF-Disney Closure Of Theme Parks In Florida, Disneyland Paris Resort To Begin At Close Of Business On March 15 Through End Of Month - CNN

* THEME PARKS AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT IN FLORIDA AND DISNEYLAND PARIS RESORT TO CLOSE FROM MARCH 15 THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH - CNN REPORTER

* DISNEY CRUISE LINE WILL SUSPEND ALL NEW DEPARTURES BEGINNING MARCH 14 THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH - CNN REPORTER TWEET * DISNEY CLOSURE OF THEME PARKS IN FLORIDA AND DISNEYLAND PARIS RESORT TO BEGIN AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 15 THROUGH END OF MONTH - CNN REPORTER Source text - http://bit.ly/2W4vaem Further company coverage:

