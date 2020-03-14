Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-Netflix On Friday Shut Down All Scripted TV And Film Physical Production And Prep For Two Weeks In U.S. And Canada - Hollywood Reporter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 01:26 IST
BRIEF-Netflix On Friday Shut Down All Scripted TV And Film Physical Production And Prep For Two Weeks In U.S. And Canada - Hollywood Reporter

March 13 (Reuters) -

* NETFLIX ON FRIDAY SHUT DOWN ALL SCRIPTED TV AND FILM PHYSICAL PRODUCTION AND PREP FOR TWO WEEKS IN U.S. AND CANADA - HOLLYWOOD REPORTER Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2xwmBP6] Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary will close all schools to slow coronavirus -prime minister

Hungary will close all schools and continue education as best as it can via digital channels from Monday to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Friday.Orban said he ex...

UPDATE 1-Airlines seek cost cuts and aid to survive coronavirus

British Airways warned of job losses and Norwegian Air said it had weeks not months to avert collapse, as airlines look for cost cuts and government help in the face of a crippling travel slump brought on by the coronavirus. In a Friday mes...

Kosovo confirms first coronavirus cases, an Italian and a Kosovar

Kosovo reported its first coronavirus cases on Friday, in a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man.Their condition is stable, Health Minister Arben Vitia said. We are identifying others that were in contact with the two pat...

U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill despite Trump opposition

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote on a coronavirus aid package on Friday despite opposition from President Donald Trump, who said Democrats were not doing whats right for the country. Trumps remarks raised ques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020