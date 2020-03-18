Left Menu
BRIEF-Ford Weighs Cutting Shifts At U.S. Plants To Reduce Virus Risk To Workers – WSJ

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/JeepersMedia

March 17 (Reuters) -

* FORD WEIGHS CUTTING SHIFTS AT U.S. PLANTS TO REDUCE VIRUS RISK TO WORKERS – WSJ

* PRODUCTION CUTS AMONG PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FORD CONSIDERING AS UAW PRESSES AUTO MAKERS TO CLOSE FACTORIES– WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3b5qyJe Further company coverage:

