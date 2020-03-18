BRIEF-Ford Weighs Cutting Shifts At U.S. Plants To Reduce Virus Risk To Workers – WSJ
March 17 (Reuters) -
* FORD WEIGHS CUTTING SHIFTS AT U.S. PLANTS TO REDUCE VIRUS RISK TO WORKERS – WSJ
* PRODUCTION CUTS AMONG PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FORD CONSIDERING AS UAW PRESSES AUTO MAKERS TO CLOSE FACTORIES– WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3b5qyJe Further company coverage:
