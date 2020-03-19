BRIEF-Tesla Preparing To Reduce Staffing By About 75% At Its Lone U.S. Assembly Plant After Initially Resisting Order From Local Sheriff- Bloomberg News

March 18 (Reuters) -

* TESLA PREPARING TO REDUCE STAFFING BY ABOUT 75% AT ITS LONE U.S. ASSEMBLY PLANT AFTER INITIALLY RESISTING ORDER FROM LOCAL SHERIFF- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/39Xba1j Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.