Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva; Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette and more

Odd News Roundup: Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva; Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette

Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all meetings while working from home. "I wasn't showered. I wasn't shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me," Hilden said. He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings.

Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva on Hong Kong metro rail

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologized after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a handrail in a metro car went viral, sparking anger in the city which is grappling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several Hong Kong newspapers ran screenshots of the video in their print editions on Thursday, one on its front page, while many residents took to social media to condemn the video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mixed martial arts-Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan to be crowned Cage Warriors lightweight champion on Friday and with the coronavirus sweeping the globe, it may be some time before another title fight takes place in this or any other MMA promotion. Padd...

BRIEF-Hard Rock International Says Will Temporarily Close All Co-Owned Hard Rock Cafe Locations Internationally

HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL -TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL CO-OWNED HARD ROCK CAFE LOCATIONS INTERNATIONALLY HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SELECT HARD ROCK HOTEL AND HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO LOCATIONS IN U.S. AND ABROAD HARD ROC...

EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus, gas slump put brakes on Exxon's giant Mozambique LNG plan

Exxon Mobil is likely to delay the greenlighting of its 30 billion liquefied natural gas LNG project in Mozambique as the coronavirus disrupts early works and a depressed gas market makes investors wary, six sources told Reuters.Top U.S. oi...

Progress in U.S. coronavirus economic stimulus talks amid major disagreements- Schumer

Negotiations on a possible 1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill were moving ahead, but agreement by a deadline at midnight on Friday deal was becoming elusive with several major issues dividing congressional Republicans and Democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020