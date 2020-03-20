BRIEF-Air France, Airbus Poised To Tap French Government-Backed Loans As Coronavirus Outbreak Drains Corporate Cash Reserves- Bloomberg News
March 20 (Reuters) -
* AIR FRANCE, AIRBUS POISED TO TAP FRENCH GOVERNMENT-BACKED LOANS AS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DRAINS CORPORATE CASH RESERVES- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bloom.bg/3a2IjIZ] Further company coverage:
