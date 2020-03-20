Left Menu
BRIEF-Air France, Airbus Poised To Tap French Government-Backed Loans As Coronavirus Outbreak Drains Corporate Cash Reserves- Bloomberg News

  Reuters
  • |
  20-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:59 IST
March 20 (Reuters) -

* AIR FRANCE, AIRBUS POISED TO TAP FRENCH GOVERNMENT-BACKED LOANS AS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DRAINS CORPORATE CASH RESERVES- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bloom.bg/3a2IjIZ] Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

