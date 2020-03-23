Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus; Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive," Domingo wrote on Facebook.

Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales

ITV ditched forecasts for annual advertising sales and results on Monday as the coronavirus forced Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster to suspend production of top shows including "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale". Advertisers across all categories were deferring campaigns in a rapidly changing situation, ITV said as it also pulled its dividend. The company said it had implemented contingency plans to enable it to continue to produce news and live output.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

