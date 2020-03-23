Left Menu
People News Roundup: Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81; Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

