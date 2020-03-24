Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison; Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter. "Apropos of Nothing," was released nationwide, Arcade Publishing said in a statement.

U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a legal broadside to a filmmaker who documented the recovery of notorious English pirate Blackbeard's wrecked ship, refusing to revive his video piracy lawsuit that sought monetary damages from North Carolina. The justices unanimously upheld a lower court's 2018 ruling that the state was protected by a legal doctrine called sovereign immunity and could not be sued for copyright infringement for using filmmaker Frederick Allen's images online.

Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales

ITV ditched forecasts for annual advertising sales and results on Monday as the coronavirus forced Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster to suspend production of top shows including "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale". Advertisers across all categories were deferring campaigns in a rapidly changing situation, ITV said as it also pulled its dividend. The company said it had implemented contingency plans to enable it to continue to produce news and live output.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

U.S. Supreme Court hinders comedian-businessman's race-bias suit against Comcast

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court's ruling that had given the green light to comedian-turned-media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $20 billion racial bias lawsuit against Comcast Corp that accused the cable television operator of discriminating against black-owned channels. The nine justices unanimously sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider whether Allen's claims that his failure to land a deal for Comcast to carry channels that he owned was due to racial discrimination were enough to let the case proceed. Allen is black.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Punjab CM announce measures to ease people problems

A day after clamping curfew in Punjab to stem the Covid-19 spread, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced several measures to ease peoples problems and to enable authorities manage the situation more effectively. Given t...

Punjab CM terms Sitharaman's announcements as 'inadequate' to address concerns of people, industry

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming them as inadequate to address the concerns of the people, businesses and industry ...

11 foreigners, including Chinese nationals, sent to quarantine

Eleven foreigners, including some Chinese nationals, were sent to a quarantine facility in Jharkhand on Tuesday, officials said. They were staying in the state for around a month, they said without divulging further details.Besides China, s...

Kane hopes to feature if Premier League returns after virus chaos

- Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to stay safe from the coronavirus. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenhams New Years Day ...
