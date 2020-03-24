Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRIEF-Facebook Was Close To Preliminary Deal For 10% Share In Reliance Jio Before Talks Stalled Over Coronavirus Outbreak - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:37 IST
BRIEF-Facebook Was Close To Preliminary Deal For 10% Share In Reliance Jio Before Talks Stalled Over Coronavirus Outbreak - FT
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Facebook is reportedly eyeing a multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio, Financial Times has reported.

The report said that Facebook was close to a preliminary deal for a 10 percent share in Reliance Jio before talks stalled because of coronavirus outbreak. Google had also reportedly been engaged in separate talks with Reliance Jio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens coroanvirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...

UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the governments move to lock down the country.The death toll across the Unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020