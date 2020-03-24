BRIEF-Facebook Was Close To Preliminary Deal For 10% Share In Reliance Jio Before Talks Stalled Over Coronavirus Outbreak - FT

Facebook is reportedly eyeing a multibillion-dollar stake in Reliance Jio, Financial Times has reported.

The report said that Facebook was close to a preliminary deal for a 10 percent share in Reliance Jio before talks stalled because of coronavirus outbreak. Google had also reportedly been engaged in separate talks with Reliance Jio.

