Reuters People News Summary

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 02:27 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter. "Apropos of Nothing," was released nationwide, Arcade Publishing said in a statement. Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative

Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative Charles Barkley tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus on March 12. African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus in France

World-famous singer and saxophonist Manu Dibango has died from a coronavirus infection at the age of 86 in France, his management team said on Tuesday. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on March 24, 2020, at 86 years old, further to Covid 19," read a statement on Dibango's Facebook page. Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Instructor Cowen believes he has coronavirus

Golf instructor Pete Cowen told the Daily Telegraph in London that he has all the symptoms of coronavirus. Cowen, 69, hasn't been tested despite having an ambulance come to his London home as his health worsened. Asterix' second "father" Uderzo dies at 92

Albert Uderzo, illustrator and co-creator of famous comic series "Asterix and Obelix ", died on Tuesday, aged 92, his family said. Uderzo "died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly (western Paris), after a heart attack that was not linked to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks," his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy told Agence France Presse.

