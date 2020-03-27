Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges in March on coronavirus worry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. consumer sentiment plunges in March on coronavirus worry
Representative image

U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in March as the global coronavirus pandemic weighed on the outlook for the economy, a widely followed monthly survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell more than expected to a reading of 89.1 this month, the lowest level since October 2016, from a final reading of 101 in February. It was the largest monthly drop in the index since October 2008, during the height of the financial crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

ICC board approves audited financial statements for 2019

The International Cricket Council ICC board on Friday approved the audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. The ICCs board met earlie...

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Talking on Dakota Johnson is always incomplete without any discussion on Jamie Dornan and vice versa. But when the planet is combatting against the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the Fifty Shades actress has recently taken to Instagram to gui...

From behind a closed door, infected UK PM Johnson coordinates coronavirus battle

A knock at the door and the sound of retreating footsteps - that is how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have food and paperwork delivered from the outside world for the next seven day after he tested positive for coronavirus overn...

Sonia Gandhi offers MPLADS fund to Rae Bareli administration

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered her MPLADS fund for the welfare of the people of Rae Bareli in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020