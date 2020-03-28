Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus: media reports
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city. Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'
U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britain's Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single "Unbroken" on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Games Choir record the track at London's Abbey Road Studios last month in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
