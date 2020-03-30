Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus: media reports
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus. The "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story" actor and Wilson were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city.
