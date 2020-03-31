BRIEF-FIFA Is Drawing Up Plans To Tap Its $2.7 Billion Cash Reserve And Create An Emergency Fund To Support The Ailing Soccer Industry- NYT

BRIEF-FIFA Is Drawing Up Plans To Tap Its $2.7 Billion Cash Reserve And Create An Emergency Fund To Support The Ailing Soccer Industry- NYTReuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:57 IST
March 31 (Reuters) -
* FIFA IS DRAWING UP PLANS TO TAP ITS $2.7 BILLION CASH RESERVE AND CREATE AN EMERGENCY FUND TO SUPPORT THE AILING SOCCER INDUSTRY- NYT Source text: https://nyti.ms/2JvbpoN
