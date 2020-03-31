Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Navy captain says carrier faces dire coronavirus threat: reports

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:32 IST
US Navy captain says carrier faces dire coronavirus threat: reports

The captain of the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt told the Pentagon that the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably through his ship and called for immediate help to quarantine its huge crew, two US newspapers reported Tuesday. Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a four-page letter that they had not been able to stem the spread of the COVID-9 virus through the 4,000 crewmembers, describing a dire situation aboard the huge vessel now docked at Guam.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Crozier wrote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," Crozier wrote, referring to the ship's "inherent limitations of space." He asked to be able to quarantine nearly the entire crew onshore at Guam, saying keeping them all on board the ship was an "unnecessary risk." "Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure," he said.

"This is a necessary risk." The Chronicle said that more than 100 aboard the warship had been confirmed infected with Covid-19. Crozier asked in the letter for quarantine facilities for the entire crew on Guam.

"If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset -- our sailors," he wrote. The US Navy did not confirm the contents of the letter, which were also reported by The New York Times.

In a statement a Navy official, under condition of anonymity, said that Crozier had alerted his Pacific fleet leaders on Sunday of the problems aboard the warship. "The ship's commanding officer advocated for housing more members of the crew in facilities that allow for better isolation," the officials said.

"Navy leadership is moving quickly to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt, and is pursuing options to address the concerns raised by the commanding officer." If the Chronicle's figure of 100 is correct, it suggests confirmed cases have quadrupled since Friday, when the Navy acknowledged the growing problem on the Roosevelt..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Dept. cites more flaws in FBI handling of surveillance warrants

The FBI failed to keep all the records it needed to justify wiretaps within the United States, a Justice Department watchdog said on Tuesday in a report that raised new questions about a domestic surveillance program criticized by lawmakers...

Sports News Roundup: 2020 Games postponement signals growing; Japan businessman paid $8.2 million by Tokyo Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.2020 Games postponement signals growing power shift from IOC to athletesTweeting from her Toronto couch two weeks ago, six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser had two words for the Internat...

Tennis-Olympic champion Puig finding new 'normal' with Games delay

With the tennis calendar paused and the Tokyo Games postponed to 2021, Olympic champion Monica Puig finds herself having to navigate a longer runway to her title defence and the long hours of quarantine felt by many communities across the g...

23 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, total rises to 120: Health Department.

23 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, total rises to 120 Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020