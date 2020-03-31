US virus death toll exceeds official China tally: Johns Hopkins

US virus death toll exceeds official China tally: Johns HopkinsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:56 IST
The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported by China
There are 175,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the university said, the most of any country in the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
