Report: Valorant event to be streamed by Twitch Rivals

Twitch Rivals will broadcast an alpha playtest for Riot Games' upcoming tactical shooter game, Valorant, according to a report. Esports journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau tweeted the event was already played and recorded but will be streamed on April 3. The exact air time has not been disclosed.

The event will feature esports pros and streamers, according to the report. It will be the first chance for fans to see Valorant action for a full game. A few notable names who attended the playtest include Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Dot Esports reported.

Valorant is Riot's first non-League of Legends title and mixes elements of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Overwatch. The full Valorant game is expected to be released this summer. Closed beta testing will launch April 7.

