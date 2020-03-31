Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets over Homs

Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets over HomsReuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-04-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:23 IST
Syrian air defences have intercepted "hostile targets" over the city of Homs, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
State television said the air defence system had downed Israeli missiles. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.