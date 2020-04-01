Team Liquid's 'Poach' stepping away from Fortnite

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:06 IST
Jake "Poach" Brumleve said he is leaving Team Liquid and Fortnite, searching for another platform for competition. "I'm moving on from Fortnite," the 21-year-old American posted Tuesday on social media. "For a while now I've been deciding what I want to do with my future and I didn't see Fortnite being a part of it, it just doesn't make me happy anymore and I'm not going to stick around to something that causes unhappiness. Unfortunately, I haven't enjoyed playing it in a long time and it affected me by not wanting to stream Fortnite. I wanted to stream other games, but I felt boxed in until I made a decision on what I was going to do."

Poach said he's looking for something more competitive and intends to move on to Valorant, Riot Games' upcoming game, which is being billed as a blend of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play. "I hope I find what I'm looking for in Valorant, I have high hopes for the game and am very motivated to stream and try and compete," he said. "If it doesn't work out, I will move forward as a streamer. I'm excited to be streaming again, I don't feel boxed in by feeling forced to stream Fortnite anymore. Expect streams to return actively with Valorant content very soon."

--Field Level Media

