Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, French President discusses COVID-19, climate during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as about ongoing research on treatment and vaccines for the deadly virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:22 IST
PM Modi, French President discusses COVID-19, climate during telephonic conversation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as about ongoing research on treatment and vaccines for the deadly virus. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the French President for the loss of lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The two leaders discussed various domestic and international aspects of the pandemic and reinforced the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation, the official statement said. Both the leaders mutually agreed that the experts from both countries would actively share information on disease prevention measures, and further research in treatment and vaccines for the deadly disease.

French President Macron strongly agreed with the Prime Minister's view that the coronavirus pandemic is a turning point in modern history, which offers the world an opportunity to build a human-centric concept of globalisation, the official statement added. Both the leaders also reinforced that the world must not abandon other global concerns like climate change which has the potential to impact entire humankind. They stressed the need to have special attention to the needs of less-developed countries, including those in Africa, during the coronavirus crisis.

Yoga was also discussed during the phone call and President Macron welcomed the Prime Minister's suggestion that yoga offers a convenient means to ensure mental and physical well-being for people confined to their homes. President Macron said Yoga has been winning new practitioners in France, people in France have been trying out yoga to stay fit and healthy during such crisis times.

Both leaders agreed that the India-France partnership could contribute to advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times. France has reported at least 45, 200 confirmed cases and 3,032 deaths with 7,991 patients that have recovered. Meanwhile, India has reported 1,397 confirmed cases with 146 new patients reported in the last 24 hours. There are 1, 238 active cases in India with 124 patients who have recovered. The total fatalities in India stand at 35. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the citys human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.On Monday, 15 workers at its warehou...

Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

Qatar Airways operations have decreased by more than 75, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.He said 75 of Qatar Airways fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90. He said figures fr...

Dubai to support Emirates airline, halts tourist market to fight coronavirus

Dubai said on Tuesday it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.The United Arab Emirates, t...

Portugal's flag carrier TAP to temporarily lay off 90% of staff in coronavirus crisis

Portugals flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90 of its employees because of the coronavirus crisis that led to a collapse in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020