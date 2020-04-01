Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COOReuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:23 IST
Qatar Airways' operations have decreased by more than 75%, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.
He said 75% of Qatar Airways' fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90%. He said figures from Monday showed a 90% decrease in travellers compared to before the crisis.
